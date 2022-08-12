scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Raksha Bandhan celebrated in various jails in Rajasthan

The sisters of nearly 750 prisoners lodged in the central and district jails in Jaipur tied rakhis on them and offered sweets.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 12, 2022 7:08:49 am
Raksha Bandhan was allowed in jails in Rajasthan after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File)

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in various jails in Rajasthan on Thursday with several women and girls tying rakhis on wrists of their brothers lodged there.

Raksha Bandhan was allowed in jails in Rajasthan after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sisters of nearly 750 prisoners lodged in the central and district jails in Jaipur tied rakhis on them and offered sweets. Around 200 girls and women met their brothers lodged in the Dholpur district jail on the occasion. Prisoners in other jails also took part in the festival.

Jaipur Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Mohan said the festival was celebrated following the COVID-19 protocols. Around 600 prisoners received rakhis from their sisters at the jail.

Read in Rajasthan |Man kills wife after doubting her character

Jaipur District Jail Superintendent Shiven Sharma said that till 5 pm, the sisters of around 150 prisoners tied rakhis on them.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on Raksha Bandhan.

More from Jaipur

Gehlot tweeted, “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan signifies the affection, trust and duty of brother and sister towards each other. Along with social harmony, this festival also strengthens the sense of respect and security towards women.” On the occasion, the state government provided free travel facility for women and girls in buses operated by Rajasthan Roadways and Jaipur City Transport Services Limited.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 07:08:49 am

