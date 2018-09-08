Rakbar lynching case: Police file chargesheet, three charged with murder

At the spot in Alwar where 31-year-old Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan) At the spot in Alwar where 31-year-old Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan)

The Rajasthan police on Friday filed chargesheet in the Rakbar lynching case in an Alwar court charging three persons, already arrested by the police, with murder.

Rakbar, 31, was transporting cows on foot in the night between July 20 and 21 with Aslam Khan, in his early twenties, when they were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalwandi, which is under Ramgarh police station limits in Alwar district. While Rakbar was beaten to death, Aslam managed to escape. They were headed for their village Kolgaon in Haryana, nearly a dozen kilometres from Lalwandi.

The 25-page chargesheet names Dharmendra, Paramjeet, and Naresh, who were arrested following Rakbar’s death. They have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Deputy SP, Alwar, Ashok Chouhan, said, “There are three main accused, while investigation has been kept pending against another accused under CrPC section 173 (8). According to the chargesheet, the three have been charged under section 302 of IPC, among others. Their guilt is proved. These are the people who beat him up and that is why he died.” Asked about the role of the police, he said that police’s role is under investigation by the judicial magistrate and that that’s a separate inquiry.

In a statement to the Alwar police, just before the investigation was transferred to the Jaipur range, Aslam had said: “Keh rahe the ke MLA sahib hamare saath hain. Hamara koi kuch nahi bigad sakta hai. (They were saying that the MLA [local MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja] is with them and that no one can harm them).” Police also said Aslam had heard them taking each other’s names – Dharmendra, Paramjeet, Naresh, Suresh and Vijay.

Investigation has been kept pending against local VHP leader Naval Kishore, who had informed the police about the two men and is also a crucial witness, as per the FIR.

Rakbar had died of his injuries. The post-mortem had noted that “All injuries antemortem and caused by blunt weapon/object.” With the police allegedly delaying in taking him to the CHC, a judicial inquiry was also ordered on July 24.

