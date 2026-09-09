Why Rajasthan BJP heavyweight just shot off letter to Censor Board over Mirzapur song

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and seven-term BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) alleging “inappropriate and objectionable” use of the song Shoorveer in Mirzapur: The Movie, saying that it was composed to pay a tribute to Maharana Pratap, not gangsters.
In his letter sent Wednesday, Rathore said the song “was dedicated to the valour, self-respect, and sacrifice of the bravest warrior Maharana Pratap” but “has been presented alongside scenes depicting gangsters and criminal characters, leading to widespread opposition and dissatisfaction across society.”
He requested that the song be removed from the movie and that, in the future, songs, symbols, or references associated with historical figures not be used in ways that may hurt sentiments. “Freedom of expression should not be used as a justification for distorting, disrespecting, or insulting revered historical figures, national heroes, or India’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.
Earlier, Rajasthan-based artist Rapperiya Baalam had accused the makers of plagiarism. Taking to social media, the artist said his song, Shoorveer, dedicated to Maharana Pratap, had been used without his consent or giving him credit.
In a video on Instagram, Baalam said, “Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who permitted them? I certainly did not. This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, ‘Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,’ we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right. I don’t know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?”
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, it was released on September 4.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More