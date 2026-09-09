Why Rajasthan BJP heavyweight just shot off letter to Censor Board over Mirzapur song

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and seven-term BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) alleging “inappropriate and objectionable” use of the song Shoorveer in Mirzapur: The Movie, saying that it was composed to pay a tribute to Maharana Pratap, not gangsters.

In his letter sent Wednesday, Rathore said the song “was dedicated to the valour, self-respect, and sacrifice of the bravest warrior Maharana Pratap” but “has been presented alongside scenes depicting gangsters and criminal characters, leading to widespread opposition and dissatisfaction across society.”

He requested that the song be removed from the movie and that, in the future, songs, symbols, or references associated with historical figures not be used in ways that may hurt sentiments. “Freedom of expression should not be used as a justification for distorting, disrespecting, or insulting revered historical figures, national heroes, or India’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.