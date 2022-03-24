scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Raje meets PM Modi, Nirmala; to attend Yogi oath-taking too

With the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled for next year, Raje’s increased presence in party events is being seen as the two-time chief minister's positioning herself as the BJP's face in the state.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
March 24, 2022 11:24:00 pm
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP MPs from the state on Thursday. The meeting in New Delhi came a day before the Prime Minister’s scheduled meeting with MPs from Rajasthan.

Raje, who arrived in the Capital after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, also met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In New Delhi on Thursday, Raje also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

The former CM will also be visiting Lucknow on Friday to attend the swearing-in of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a source close to her said.

Of late, amidst reports of the growing say of the BJP’s central leadership in state matters, there have been reports all’s not well between the party’s leadership and Raje who had been missing from several party events.

Last year, 20 MLAs loyal to her had written to the state BJP president, alleging bias in Assembly proceedings.

