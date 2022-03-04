Rajasthan’s financial management better than that of Centre: Gehlot

Amid the opposition pointing out the ‘mismatch in budget announcements and resources’, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday defended the proposals saying that the government has already fulfilled 85% of the previous budget announcements and that the state’s financial management is better than that of the Central government.

Replying to the budget debate in the Assembly, Gehlot said there were 581 announcements in the budget of which 60 have already been approved.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria attacked the Gehlot government over the budget announcements, seeking to know how the government will arrange funds to implement the proposals.

Sidestepping Kataria’s questions, Gehlot said, “Anyone can stand up and read figures. If nothing happens (as you claim) then how come 85% of our budget proposals have been implemented? And we have fulfilled 70% of our poll manifesto promises too.” He said that “the budget is being discussed not just in Rajasthan, but across the country”.

“What is the point in mentioning figures of 1, 2, or 5 years? They are in the books, they can’t be wrong. When your party was in power, the officials were the same. So, what is the point of debating it? We should have discussed the deficiencies instead,” the CM said.

Gehlot said 45,000 suggestions received from people belonging to different segments of society were considered while preparing the budget.

He attacked the Central government for not helping the state financially as it should have. He said that as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the share of states in the Central taxes is 41% but the state receives only 30-33%. “Rajasthan’s share for 2022-23 is Rs 68,136 crore of which the state will get only Rs 49,211 crore, which is Rs 18,925 crore less. Last time, too, there was deficiency of Rs 15,000 crore.”

He said that the Modi government’s talk of 5-trillion-dollar economy “will remain a dream”. “But we will take our (state’s) economy to Rs 15-lakh crore. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has gone up from Rs 9.11-lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs 11.96-lakh crore in 2021-22. The state performs better than the Government of India (GoI) on various parameters.”

Citing data to back up his claim, he said the state’s estimated fiscal deficit for 2022-23 is 5.8% while that of GoI is 6.4%. Similarly, the state’s revenue deficit was 4.34% in 2020-21 and GoI’s was 7.3%. “For 2022-23, the state’s estimate is 1.7% while GoI’s is 3.8%,” he said.

He listed out the reduction in subsidies and financial assistance by the Modi government. “DAP fertiliser subsidy is down by 24.9%, food subsidy by 27.8%, petroleum subsidy by 10.8% and MGNREGA budget by 25.5%,” he said.

The CM said loans worth about Rs 15,000 crore of 22-lakh farmers were waived. On his employment guarantee scheme for urban areas, named after Indira Gandhi, he said the Union government should also implement it, and that “they can change the name”.

Among major announcements, the CM proposed setting up a high-level committee to look into the demand for creation of new districts that will submit a report in six months.