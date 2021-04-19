Out of space, Rajasthan’s biggest govt-run Covid facility puts extra beds in corridors

Extra beds put up on the corridors of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), which is the largest government-run Covid treatment facility in the state. (Express photo)

In February this year, only 11 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), which is the largest government-run Covid treatment facility in the state with a capacity of 1,200 beds.

The staff members at the hospital say that at that time, they had heaved a sigh of relief to see the dwindling number of patients, and hoped that the pandemic is largely under control.

Two months later, the corridors of multiple floors of the RUHS are cluttered with extra beds, some of which are occupied by Covid-19 patients. The second wave has resulted in the beds of the state’s largest government-run Covid care center already being filled to more than 85 per cent of its capacity.

“We had to put up around 70-100 extra beds yesterday as the wards have become full to its maximum capacity. We have a capacity of 1,200 beds and during the first wave the maximum patients admitted at once were 707. In the second wave we have already surpassed that with 1,025 patients admitted as of today,” Dr. Ajeet Singh, Superintendent, RUHS, told The Indian Express on Monday.

Singh added that in February, only 11 Covid-19 patients were left in RUHS before the numbers increased in the past two months. He added that the daily oxygen consumption in RUHS is 2,000 cylinders.

“Per day the number of admissions is more than 200 people. In the past four days, around 900 people were admitted and 500 discharged. The extra beds have been installed after expecting the high number of admissions in coming days,” said Dr. Singh.

Senior officials of the Health Department said that beds in hospitals across the state are being increased with the government expecting 30,000 cases per day in the coming days.

Doctor KK Sharma, director, public health, Rajasthan said that RUHS is the largest government-run Covid dedicated center in the state.

“We are increasing beds and Covid care centers in the state. Oxygen supported beds, ICUs and ventilators are also being increased based on our pre-assessment of the Covid-19 situation. Our pre-assessment says that in the coming days, Rajasthan might see 30,000 cases per day. Of these 20 per cent people may require hospitalisation and among them, around 17-18 per cent may require normal beds while 2 per cent could need ICU and ventilators,” said Dr. Sharma on Monday.

On Monday, Rajasthan saw 11,967 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 53 deaths. With 2,011 patients, Jaipur saw the highest number of cases in the state.