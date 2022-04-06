‘Resume Army recruitment drive’: Youth runs from Rajasthan to Delhi with a message

Dressed in a white vest with the word Army inscribed on it and clutching a Tricolour in his hand, 23-year-old Suresh Bhinchar ran for over two days from Sikar in Rajasthan to New Delhi with a demand to the central government that Army recruitment drive be resumed.

The efforts of Bhinchar, a resident of Nawa in Nagaur district, found mention in a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who on Wednesday said that the central government should resume the Army recruitment drive.

“I have been preparing for Army recruitment since 2015. But in the past two years, the recruitment drive didn’t take place in my area. I have crossed the eligible age. I thought of running from Sikar to Delhi to highlight the plight of other youngsters like me who are waiting for the recruitment drive to resume,” said Bhinchar.

Bhinchar added that he started from Sikar for Delhi on March 29. Videos of Bhinchar running have gone viral on social media, bringing in adulation for his effort.

“I started running from Sikar on March 29 and reached Delhi on the afternoon of April 2. I also went to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where many aspirants are staging protests over delay in Army recruitment. It is our demand that the government gives us relaxation in the age limit criteria because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years,” said Bhinchar.

Bhinchar, who has participated in several running championships, says that he wants to participate in the Olympics and Milkha Singh is his idol.

“Suresh Bhinchar from Nagaur has attracted the attention of the central government to start the Army recruitment by running from Sikar to Delhi for around 300 kilometres. Last month, I had written a letter to the defence minister with the demand to start the recruitment which has been closed for the past two years. There are lakhs of vacant posts in the Army. The central government should start the recruitment at the earliest,” tweeted Gehlot on Wednesday.