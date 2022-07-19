scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Rajasthan: Young couple end life on railway tracks

A suicide note was found near the bodies which read, "We both are ending our lives at our own free will, there is no fault of anyone in this." He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 19, 2022 8:43:36 am
Police sub-inspector Jaikishan said that Swaroop Singh (16) and Radhakumari (23) allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a passenger train on Monday morning near the Mokalsar railway bridge.

A young couple allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Siwana police station area of Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Police sub-inspector Jaikishan said that Swaroop Singh (16) and Radhakumari (23) allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a passenger train on Monday morning near the Mokalsar railway bridge.

He said that in the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of a love affair.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

A suicide note was found near the bodies which read, “We both are ending our lives at our own free will, there is no fault of anyone in this.” He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

The matter has been registered under section 174 of CrPC.

More from Jaipur

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement