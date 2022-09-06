scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Rajasthan woman tortured after ‘failing virginity test’, khap asks her family to pay Rs 10 lakh

Police said the woman told her in-laws she had allegedly been raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a rape case was filed at Subhash Nagar police station.

According to the case filed on Saturday against her in-laws, the woman has alleged she was made to undergo the "test" on the first day of her marriage on May 11 in Bhilwara.

A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a “virginity test” by her in-laws who thrashed her after she “failed” it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.

According to the case filed on Saturday against her in-laws, the woman has alleged she was made to undergo the "test" on the first day of her marriage on May 11 in Bhilwara.

She alleged in the FIR her husband and his family assaulted her after she “failed” the “test”, and that they convened the Khap panchayat at a local temple on May 31 which asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh.

Police said the woman told her in-laws she had allegedly been raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a rape case was filed at Subhash Nagar police station.

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle upPremium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle up
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...Premium
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...

Station House Officer (Bagor) Aayub Khan said the police investigated the matter after it was reported in the local media and a case was lodged against her in-laws on Saturday.

Mandal DSP Surendra Kumar said the woman is a victim of Kukadi Pratha, prevalent among the members of the Sansi nomadic community. “This is a social evil known as Kukadi Pratha in Rajasthan.” He said after the matter came to light, a “factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter”. In a video clip, the victim purportedly says, “I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon. Thereafter, discussions happened till late night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws.” She says she told her in-laws the rape incident happened before the marriage.

Police said the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (dowry), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the in-laws.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:47:45 am
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost

