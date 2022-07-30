In Rajasthan, woman tied to tree, beaten; husband among 6 held

Banswara police in Rajasthan arrested six persons on Saturday in connection with the assault of a woman, who was tied to a tree, the police said.

Among the six arrested is the woman’s husband, who allegedly beat her, along with a few other men, on suspicion that she had an extramarital affair, according to police. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The video is from July 24 and went viral on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Banswara, Rajesh Kumar Meena said. “As soon as we learnt about the video late Friday, we investigated it and identified the people. We recorded (their) statements and made arrests on Saturday morning,” he said.

The FIR, invoking wrongful confinement and assault, among other IPC Sections, was registered on Friday, Meena said.

The video shows a woman tied to a tree while a man beats her with a stick; the victim is seen crying for help. The video shows a man tied to a tree nearby.

SP Meena said the woman’s husband had suspected that she had an affair with the man seen tied to a tree in the video. The husband, and a few other relatives, subsequently assaulted her, he said.

Banswara Deputy SP, Kailash Chand, said the woman lives in a village under Khamera police station’s jurisdiction in Banswara. “She had gone to visit her aunt in another village, where she saw a local man who drove an auto-rickshaw and whom she knew. She asked him to drop her at her aunt’s home,” Chand said. “When she arrived there with the other man, her aunt suspected that she had an affair with the man and informed her husband.”

The husband and a few other men forcibly took them to the family’s village and assaulted them, the DSP said.

Banswara police have detained seven people, and the role of the seventh person is being investigated.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the case on Saturday. In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought immediate arrest of all the accused and urged the state authorities to ensure best medical treatment and security for the victim.