In Rajasthan, woman tied to tree, beaten; husband among 6 held

July 30, 2022 8:20:47 pm
Banswara police in Rajasthan arrested six persons on Saturday in connection with the assault of a woman, who was tied to a tree, the police said.
Among the six arrested is the woman’s husband, who allegedly beat her, along with a few other men, on suspicion that she had an extramarital affair, according to police. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.
The video is from July 24 and went viral on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Banswara, Rajesh Kumar Meena said. “As soon as we learnt about the video late Friday, we investigated it and identified the people. We recorded (their) statements and made arrests on Saturday morning,” he said.
The FIR, invoking wrongful confinement and assault, among other IPC Sections, was registered on Friday, Meena said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The video shows a woman tied to a tree while a man beats her with a stick; the victim is seen crying for help. The video shows a man tied to a tree nearby.
SP Meena said the woman’s husband had suspected that she had an affair with the man seen tied to a tree in the video. The husband, and a few other relatives, subsequently assaulted her, he said.
Banswara Deputy SP, Kailash Chand, said the woman lives in a village under Khamera police station’s jurisdiction in Banswara. “She had gone to visit her aunt in another village, where she saw a local man who drove an auto-rickshaw and whom she knew. She asked him to drop her at her aunt’s home,” Chand said. “When she arrived there with the other man, her aunt suspected that she had an affair with the man and informed her husband.”
The husband and a few other men forcibly took them to the family’s village and assaulted them, the DSP said.
Banswara police have detained seven people, and the role of the seventh person is being investigated.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the case on Saturday. In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought immediate arrest of all the accused and urged the state authorities to ensure best medical treatment and security for the victim.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos
Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College
Hockey player Navjot Kaur ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
CWG organisers flag India weightlifting team manager’s ‘rude’ behaviour, IOA issues warning
Rajasthan: 25,000 bovines infected by contagious lumpy skin disease, over 1,200 dead
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi: ‘Raja’ is now a ‘Vishwaguru’ in creating joblessness
Stalin dubs as “autocratic,” arrest of journalists, central agencies’ action against oppn leaders
What makes the poetry and politics of Anvar Ali, winner of this year’s Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, so engaging?
Prithviraj-Rathish Ambat’s Theerppu teaser promises an intense film. Watch here
IPL anchor Karishma Kotak recalls being paranoid about ‘looking like a bimbo’, says instructions were, ‘Glamorous dikho, chaar sawal karo, nikal jaao’
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy
Your Daily Wrap: Maharashtra Guv’s Mumbai remarks spark row, Weightlifter Sanket Sarger opens India’s CWG medal tally; and more