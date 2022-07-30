scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

In Rajasthan, woman tied to tree, beaten; husband among 6 held

The woman's husband allegedly beat her, along with a few other men, on suspicion that she had an extramarital affair, according to police.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
July 30, 2022 8:20:47 pm
The FIR, invoking wrongful confinement and assault, among other IPC Sections, was registered on Friday. (Representational/File)

Banswara police in Rajasthan arrested six persons on Saturday in connection with the assault of a woman, who was tied to a tree, the police said.

Among the six arrested is the woman’s husband, who allegedly beat her, along with a few other men, on suspicion that she had an extramarital affair, according to police. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The video is from July 24 and went viral on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Banswara, Rajesh Kumar Meena said. “As soon as we learnt about the video late Friday, we investigated it and identified the people. We recorded (their) statements and made arrests on Saturday morning,” he said.

The FIR, invoking wrongful confinement and assault, among other IPC Sections, was registered on Friday, Meena said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

The video shows a woman tied to a tree while a man beats her with a stick; the victim is seen crying for help. The video shows a man tied to a tree nearby.

SP Meena said the woman’s husband had suspected that she had an affair with the man seen tied to a tree in the video. The husband, and a few other relatives, subsequently assaulted her, he said.

Banswara Deputy SP, Kailash Chand, said the woman lives in a village under Khamera police station’s jurisdiction in Banswara. “She had gone to visit her aunt in another village, where she saw a local man who drove an auto-rickshaw and whom she knew. She asked him to drop her at her aunt’s home,” Chand said. “When she arrived there with the other man, her aunt suspected that she had an affair with the man and informed her husband.”

The husband and a few other men forcibly took them to the family’s village and assaulted them, the DSP said.

Banswara police have detained seven people, and the role of the seventh person is being investigated.

More from Jaipur

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the case on Saturday. In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought immediate arrest of all the accused and urged the state authorities to ensure best medical treatment and security for the victim.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold
CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement