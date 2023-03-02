‘Hard to imagine what she went through. Can we return her 20 years?’: husband of Rajasthan woman raped 21 years ago

She was in her early twenties when she was raped by a powerful local politician. She spent the next 20 years of her life pushing back — a fight that took its toll in the form of an abortion, a divorce and a lifetime of trauma. The man she accused of rape, meanwhile, went on to become an MLA and, as he described himself in court, lived the life of a “respectable citizen” in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

Until February 21, when the court of the Additional Sessions Judge Makrana sentenced the BJP’s former Makrana MLA Bhanwarlal Rajpurohit, now 87, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping the woman 21 years ago, in 2001.

“It’s hard to imagine what she went through. Can we return those 20 years of her life, which she spent in a deeply disturbed state?” says the woman’s husband.

According to the judgment, Rajpurohit, a powerful local leader who had been village pradhan multiple times, allegedly raped the woman when she went to his house.

Her first husband lived in Mumbai at the time and had told her to go to Rajpurohit, who was his relative, in case she needed money to meet household expenses. The woman had visited Rajpurohit’s house to ask him for money, said the judgment authored by Additional Sessions Judge Kumkum.

“Bhanwarlal’s wife was not home. When she [the woman] asked him for the money, he asked her to come to a room upstairs, where, he said, he would get her to talk to her husband. When she went to the room upstairs, Bhanwarlal called her… held her hand and closed her mouth before throwing her on the cot, tearing her clothes and forcibly raping her. When she tried to scream, Bhanwarlal gave her a Rs 500 note from his pocket, which she threw away, crying,” said the court judgment.

The court found that Bhanwarlal used his influence to scuttle the investigation.

“…it is clear from the evidence accumulated during investigation that the investigating officer has made all efforts to save the accused from the allegations and on this basis, [the court] has taken cognizance under Section 376 [rape],” the court said in its judgment.

The judgment said that after the local police “refused to register the case against Bhanwarlal and forced her to compromise”, the woman lodged an FIR in May 2002 through the court. Later, the police failed to file a charge sheet and submitted a final report (FR) in the case, letting off Bhanwarlal. The FR basically meant the police were closing the case after failing to file a charge sheet against the accused citing lack of evidence, false case or that no case was made out from the FIR.

However, the court didn’t accept the FR and took cognisance of the case in 2006. The trial started that same year.

After the incident, the woman’s first husband, too, allegedly asked her to stay silent, fearing that their reputation would be tarnished in the community, which was headed by the accused. Later, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Ram Manohar Dudi, the couple got divorced.

In 2003, a year after the rape case against him was filed, Bhanwarlal became an MLA from Makrana Assembly constituency, winning the election on a BJP ticket. He was a legislator from 2003-2008.

“In her statements, the complainant has made it clear that the defence produced false witnesses. Bhanwarlal had paid money to ensure that an F.R. was submitted in the case. He had also made her husband file a false case of stealing, taking away dowry goods and a case of divorce so that pressure could be built on her to make her withdraw her case,” the court said in the judgment.

“In the present case, she got pregnant after rape… Even after abortion, by use of influence, a different name was used in place of her husband so that abortion-related documents cannot be used as evidence. The above circumstances automatically prove that the incident had occurred,” said the court.

While the lawyer for Rajpurohit pleaded before the court to soften its stance towards the accused after taking into consideration the fact that he is 87-year-old, the court refused to do so citing, that his crime was raping a 21-22-year-old woman.

“All the points raised by the defence were rejected by the court, which sentenced the former MLA to 10 years of imprisonment,” said Dudi, who appeared for the state in the case.

According to the judgment, the defence counsel argued that the case was false and was lodged against Bhanwarlal by his political opponents. When we contacted, defence counsel Shyam Sundar Chauhan refused to comment.

The woman’s family said she didn’t want to talk about the incident and is now trying to move on.

Her husband, who married her a few years after her divorce, says they didn’t go to Makrana for the verdict of the case.

“If you knew her 20-year-old self and see her now, you will know how disturbed she is because of the incident. She did feel a sense of victory after the verdict, but she has suffered immensely in these twenty years,” her husband told The Indian Express.