Rajasthan woman gangraped and murdered by men who offered her ride home; main accused arrested

A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by the men who had offered to drop her in their car while she was going to her in-laws’ house in Dausa district of Rajasthan, said the police on Monday. The woman was at a distance of six kilometres from her home on April 23 when she was approached by the accused who later gangraped and murdered her, said officials.

According to the police, the main accused in the case has been arrested. The body of the woman was dumped by the accused in a dry well, said officials.

“On April 23, the woman had left the house of her in-laws at around 8:30 am and had come to Bassi on a two-wheeler. From Bassi, she took a private bus and reached the nearest bus stand to her village. Thereafter, she was walking towards her village when she was given lift by the accused in their car,” said Dausa SP Raj Kumar Gupta.

Gupta added that a missing report was lodged by the woman’s family on Sunday evening.

“The bus stand where the woman disembarked, is six kilometres away from her home. Preliminary investigation suggests that after giving her the lift, the accused took the woman to a forest where they gangraped her and later murdered the victim. Her body was dumped by the accused in a dry well near Bassi. After the missing report was registered, we started investigation and the main accused has been identified as Kaluram, who is from Sisodia village in Dausa,” said Gupta.

The SP said that preliminary investigation suggests there were at least two accused who gangraped the woman.

“Further investigation is being carried out and if there are more accused, they will be identified and arrested,” said Gupta.

The police said that the family members of the woman had protested on Monday but later the body of the woman was sent to her house in Kothkhawada, Jaipur.

“The accused in the case have been booked under sections 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC,” said SP Gupta.