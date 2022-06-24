scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Rajasthan: Woman ends her life following dispute with live-in partner

Her partner Manoj Kumar, a revenue officer, is absconding after the incident, police said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 24, 2022 7:59:10 am
The police officer said the body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday.

A woman in Rajasthan’s Banswara district allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze following a dispute with her live-in partner, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kataro ka Talab village on Tuesday night, Anandpuri SHO Dilip Singh said, adding that the couple had been living together for the past three years.

Her partner Manoj Kumar, a revenue officer, is absconding after the incident, he said.

A case has been registered against the officer under IPC Section 302 based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s family members.

The police officer said the body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday.

