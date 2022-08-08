Rajasthan: Woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage, case filed

August 8, 2022 8:05:23 am
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by a man on the pretext of marriage, police said Sunday.
The accused, Vikas Verma, is already married, they said.
The woman met Verma while working at a private firm in 2008. He allegedly promised to marry her and established physical relations with her, the police said.
In 2016, the accused showed fake documents to the woman to convince her that he had divorced his wife. The two then got married in an Arya Samaj temple but the man refused to traditionally wed her, they said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Station House Officer (SHO), Chitrakoot police station, Ramkishan Bishnoi said a case was registered against Verma under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 476 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (forgery for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after court intervention.
The woman has a son with the accused, he said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold, Sagar Ahlawat settles for silver in boxing, shuttlers Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals
Rajasthan reports 600 fresh Covid-19 cases
Shreyas Iyer, spinners complete 4-1 Windies rout as India win final game by 88 runs
Rajasthan: Four die as cars collide on NH 11 in Bikaner
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu
Kishore shines in Covelong Classic surfing meet, wins international open, under-16 titles
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
In a first, US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Shuttle bus delayed, SpiceJet flyers start walking on tarmac: DGCA to probe
58 Pilots Course of IAF to celebrate Platinum Jubilee of earning wings
Kin of 41 farmers who died in kisan stir get compensation