‘I couldn’t save my own house’: Vasundhara Raje’s viral clip triggers response from state BJP chief

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday lashed out at “conspirators” for allegedly twisting one of her recent statements, even as BJP state president Madan Rathore said that one is not made a CM “every time”.

After comments from her interaction with people at Jhalawar’s Kamkheda Balaji Dham temple two days ago went viral, Raje on Saturday clarified that her words had been misrepresented and taken out of context.

She said that at the inaugural ceremony of the fourth phase of local MP — and her son — Dushyant Singh’s padyatra, she had said that a four-lane road is being constructed through her constituency.

“The people there (in Jhalawar) wanted the alignment of the bypass changed. By giving them my own example, I said that when the national highway passed in front of my house in Dholpur, I too had to move back the boundary of my house. I could not fight for myself. And when I couldn’t save my own house from being demolished due to the rules, then how will I save yours?” she said on Saturday.

About two days ago in Jhalawar, she said that people approach her complaining that they’re not getting a house, pension, compensation, etc. “Kisi ki biwi chali gayi, ladai ho gayi, ye sab chalta rahega, ye duniya hai (Someone else complains that their wife has left, that they’ve had a fight — this will go on, it’s life). When I came here yesterday, they said [this], and I replied, ‘Bhaiya, the same thing happened to me; if I couldn’t fight for myself, then how can I possibly help you?’ To that, they said, ‘Even if you didn’t do it for yourself, please do it for us’. Bhaiya, I lost my own; I couldn’t save myself. Yet, here you are saying my situation is one thing, but please save us. How?” Raje had said.

It was this comment which, allegedly, had been taken out of context to imply that Raje was referring to her political capital.

On Saturday, she sarcastically said that her words were twisted because there are certain “well-wishers” who have deployed people to follow her statements, hoping to find a line that can be taken out of context.

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“Yeh kshadyantrakari log hain, pehle bhi kiye hain, aaj bhi kiye hain, itne saalon tak kuch nahi kar paaye (These are conspirators — they have done it before and are doing it now, but they haven’t been able to achieve anything all these years). Thanks to God and His blessings, and with the love of the people, I don’t think they will be successful in future either,” Raje said.

Meanwhile, when asked about her comments, Rathore said on Saturday that a false statement is being attributed to her. “She never said that her work isn’t being done. All her work is being done — I just spoke to her two minutes ago.”

Pressed further by journalists, Rathore, who was in Bikaner, said: “She is the national [BJP] vice-president… kya nahi bacha payi, aap kaisi baatein kar rahe ho,” vaguely suggesting that one doesn’t need to be the CM every time, “Mukhyamantri toh har baar thori koi, kisko kya hona hai, woh toh… (What couldn’t she save? What kind of things are you saying? It’s not every time that one becomes the Chief Minister),” before breaking into a Rajasthani proverb.