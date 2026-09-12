Rajasthan urban polls over, 70.68% turnout sets up tense wait for results

With voting for Rajasthan’s urban local bodies concluding on Friday, the focus now turns to the results after 70.68 percent of voters cast their ballots in the second and final phase, amid reports of clashes, EVM glitches and allegations of bogus voting.

Over 61.93 lakh voters cast their vote to choose from 18,266 candidates across 4,852 wards in the second and final phase of urban local body polls in Rajasthan on Friday. The Congress party said that its worker in Pali died due to poll-related harassment by BJP, while another person in Sikar was allegedly killed by a BJP candidate’s vehicle, with the Congress calling for investigation and justice for both their families.

Minor clashes and altercations, EVM issues, as well as accusations of bogus voting were reported from several places across the state.

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As per State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 147 urban local bodies, including 6 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 20 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 121 Municipalities (Nagar Palika) went to polls in the second phase on Friday.

The 147 include 40 newly-created urban bodies where elections were held for the first time. As for the remaining 107 urban bodies, the voting percentage in the last elections was 67.93 per cent. On Friday, the highest voting percentage of 91.59 per cent was recorded in Dhorimanna Nagar Palika in Balotra district and the lowest of 62.03 per cent was recorded in Sirohi Nagar Parishad under Sirohi district.

In the last election, the total voter turnout in 196 urban bodies was 70.31 per cent. In the current election, the total voter turnout in the 309 urban bodies (162 in the first phase on Wednesday and 147 on Friday) averages 72.95 per cent as per the SEC.

Clashes or altercation between party workers, candidates, booth agents, etc. were reported from several places, including at polling booths for ward number 114 in Jaipur, ward 5 in Barmer’s Dhorimanna, ward 59 in Hanumangarh, ward numbers 14 and 15 in Deshnok, Bikaner, ward 38 in Kishangarh, as well as at Chohtan in Barmer, Padampur in Sri Ganganagar, Sirohi, Chirawa in Jhunjhunu, Phalodi, Deedwana Kuchaman, etc.

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In Jhunjhunu’s Chirawa, independent candidate from ward 28 Ashok Sharma claimed that he was attacked by three unidentified persons on a bike. In Sri Ganganagar, former chairman and independent candidate from ward 5 under Sadulshahar Nagar Palika, Pradeep Khichad, said that he was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers.

In Sikar, police caught two women who had arrived to allegedly cast bogus votes at ward number 18. EVM issues were reported from multiple places in Jaipur, Pushkar, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, etc.

On Friday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot were among those who cast their vote.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that Dinesh, the booth agent for Congress candidate for ward 21 in Falna, Pali, died by suicide. Dotasra said that Dinesh’s family alleged that “he was threatened inside the booth and subjected to pressure; hurt by this harassment, he was compelled to take this step. This incident is profoundly serious, alarming, and exposes the terrifying reality of the ruling party’s fear and coercion in the electoral process. A fair and high-level investigation into this matter must be conducted, and strict action must be taken against the guilty.” Earlier in the day, as Congress workers protested, police intervened and assured an inquiry into the death.

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Dotasra said that playing with someone’s life “for the sake of winning an election is utterly unacceptable.”

On the Sikar case, he said that “The news of the painful death of local resident Fayyaz Mirza due to a vehicle of the BJP candidate in Katrathal is extremely heartbreaking. The government should immediately register a case against the guilty vehicle driver, arrest him, and provide the victim’s family with appropriate compensation along with justice.”

The BJP’s state Legal Cell also shot off a letter to Jodhpur poll officer after a video showed a person touching former CM Gehlot’s feet inside the polling booth when the former CM had gone to vote. While BJP had claimed that it was a polling officer, the concerned returning officer submitted a report saying that no person who touched Gehlot’s feet was from the polling party.

EVM glitch, bogus voting allegations in JMC polls

Allegations of bogus voting and complaints of EVM malfunctioning were reported at several booths in Jaipur, even as the city recorded 62.8% voter turnout across 150 wards.

The city has a total of 11,89,816 voters.

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In Ward 101, at the Panipench Water Works booth, supporters of independent candidate Vishnu Byani accused Congress workers of engaging in bogus voting. In Ward 62, independent candidates and the Congress candidate lodged a written complaint alleging that 150 voters had cast bogus votes at that booth.

Bogus voting allegations came from several parts of Jaipur, with Congress and independent candidates’ supporters staging protests and confrontations at polling booths in Sanganer, Panipench and Jagatpura-Tilawala. A clash broke out between supporters of candidates at the polling booth at Kesariyo ki Dharamshala in Ward 114.

In Ward 106 (Old Basti), voting was halted for half an hour over a technical glitch in an EVM at the Government Upper Primary School near Gutya Hanuman Temple. While a replacement machine was subsequently brought in, several voters left without casting their votes.

Several leaders, including Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia, also arrived to cast their votes and urged others to vote.