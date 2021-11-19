Udaipur: Continuous rainfall causes drop in temperature, flight services affected

While many parts of Rajasthan saw a dip in temperature after rainfall on Friday, Udaipur has been receiving showers over the last 36 hours.

Since Thursday morning, it has been raining in Udaipur which has brought most activities to a halt. Flight services have either been rescheduled or remain delayed. Heavy rainfall also resulted in an overflow of lakes in the city.

According to Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected on Saturday and the sky is likely to remain cloudy in the city.

Udaipur recorded a maximum of 67.8 mm rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday. The highest temperature recorded on Friday was 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 16 degrees Celsius.

Flight services were affected due to the bad weather. SpiceJet cancelled flights from Bangalore, Jaipur and Mumbai, while Vistara returned flights from landing in Udaipur and cancelled flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

On the other hand, Indigo offered a Plan B to passengers, giving them an option to reschedule flights or seek a refund.

Due to adverse weather conditions various flights from Udaipur are cancelled Vistara all 3 flights

UK634 UDR-DEL

UK614 UDR-BOM

UK628 UDR-DEL. Spicejet Bangalore Mumbai and Jaipur.Passengers are requested to be in contact with concerned airlines — Udaipur Airport (@AirportUdaipur) November 19, 2021

Other than Udaipur, other parts of Rajasthan also received heavy rainfall. As reported by news agency PTI, 21 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 9.4 mm in Kota and 2.3 mm in Ajmer. Many parts of Jaipur saw drizzling and the city remained cloudy on Friday.