Empty plots, no water: CJP demands action on ‘neglected’ Rajasthan tribal schools

A seven-member team of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, visited tribal villages in Rajasthan’s Kherwara Assembly constituency Saturday as part of its ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ (fix tribal schools) campaign, raising concerns over the poor condition of government schools and the alleged under-utilisation of tribal development funds.

Inspecting schools across Demat, Pongli, and Babari villages under Nayagaon tehsil, the CJP team alleged that basic facilities were severely lacking. According to party representatives, while land plots had been earmarked for schools in several locations, no actual school buildings had been built. Ranka said that operational schools lack drinking water, adequate infrastructure, and basic amenities.

During the inspection, residents voiced frustration over the state of educational infrastructure, saying that they have been pooling their own money to fund essential requirements and upgrade school facilities.

खेरवाड़ा (उदयपुर) के देमत में राजकीय प्राथमिक आदिवासी स्कूल में 15 अगस्त का स्वतंत्रता दिवस का मेसेज आज भी लिखा हुआ है। क्योंकि एक महीने से और कोई पढ़ाई ही नहीं हुई। पूरी बिल्डिंग जर्जर। 70 बच्चों के लिए एक टीचर, दो जर्जर क्लासरूम। आंगनवाड़ी का कमरा कभी भी गिर सकता है। शौचालय… pic.twitter.com/jF1vOjTiDG — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 20, 2026

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Joining forces with the Adivasi Ekta Parishad, the CJP questioned the government over reports that about Rs 1,500 crore from the Tribal Area Development (TAD) budget had lapsed, demanding complete transparency on how funds meant for tribal welfare and education were allocated and used.

They demanded construction of buildings on vacant school plots, immediate provision of basic amenities, and full utilisation of TAD funds.

“Why is the government not explaining how the massive Rs 1,500 crore budget allocated for Tribal Area Development is lapsing? Why is this budget not being utilised for the welfare of tribal people and the education of their children?” a representative asked.

“Neglect of education and basic facilities in tribal areas was a serious concern. We demand that the government take immediate steps to improve schools across the Kherwara constituency.”

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Follow-up to ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the campaign on September 16 and said his team would visit tribal schools in Maharashtra, including Gadchiroli, as well as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat and other parts of the country, and document the facilities available to students.

Coming on the heels of CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, aimed at improving the condition of schools across the country, Dipke said the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ would initially focus on basic infrastructure, as he cited instances where classrooms meant for anganwadis were allegedly being used to conduct school classes.

He also raised concerns over the deaths of tribal students and claimed that more than 590 Adivasi students in Maharashtra had lost their lives over the past two years.