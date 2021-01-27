Rajasthan: At least eight killed after trailer truck hits jeep in Tonk, CM Gehlot expresses condolences

At least eight people were killed and four injured after the jeep they were travelling in was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am. “A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision,” PTI quoted SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh as saying.

“Injured have been referred to Jaipur. Drivers of both the vehicles are absconding”, Tonk DGP told news agency ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident. “Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 27, 2021

According to the police, the victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home.