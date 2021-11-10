Rajasthan to slash VAT on petrol, diesel

After writing to the Prime Minister on Monday seeking additional reductions in the Central share of excise duties on petrol and diesel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said state VAT on fuel would be reduced to give relief to consumers.

Opposition parties in Rajasthan have been pressuring the government for a cut in VAT – which would translate to an overall reduction in prices of petrol and diesel – after the Centre announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Speaking at a programme in Jodhpur on Tuesday, Gehlot said since other neighbouring states have cut VAT, his government would do the same. “Because all neighbouring states have cut (taxes), now there is a big difference (in the prices) and we will also have to reduce it,” he said.

In his letter to the PM, dated November 8, Gehlot said that from 2016, the Centre has decreased the states’ share by reducing the basic excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel. However, special and additional excise duty is being hiked and states do not get any share, Gehlot said. On Tuesday, petrol prices in Jaipur stood at Rs 111.10 per litre while diesel prices were Rs 95.71 per litre.



State BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, “The Gehlot government which provides costly electricity and earns the highest VAT on petrol-diesel ridicules the Centre over inflation. Stop this drama and please give relief from inflation Ashok Gehlot ji.”

He also wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to direct Gehlot to reduce VAT.