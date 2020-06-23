Rajasthan to launch Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide meals at concessional rate

CM Ashok Gehlot at the virtual launching of a state-level Covid-19 awareness programme through video conferencing from his residence. CM Ashok Gehlot at the virtual launching of a state-level Covid-19 awareness programme through video conferencing from his residence.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that meals (twice a day) will soon be made available to the poor at a concessional rate under the state government’s ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’.

“There is a dearth of nutritious food and it is with the idea that nobody goes to sleep hungry that I am announcing this today. Indira Gandhi was a great leader and the reason behind the creation of Bangladesh, she brought in the Green Revolution, conducted the nuclear tests in Phokran during 1974. In the memory of the great leader, we have decided that Indira Rasoi Yojana will be started soon under which nobody will sleep hungry,” Gehlot said on Monday.

Gehlot said this while addressing the virtual launching of a state-level Covid-19 awareness programme through video conferencing from his residence.

Three years ago, in December 2016, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had launched the ‘Annapurna Rasoi Yojana’, a subsidised meal scheme offering breakfast and lunch for Rs 5 and Rs 8 respectively on the lines of Amma Canteens of Tamil Nadu. The then BJP government had said that the scheme was aimed to benefit ‘labourers, rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, students, working women, senior citizens, and others’.

Speaking about the scheme, Gehlot said that needy people living in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies will be getting nutritious meals twice a day at concessional rates. The rate for the meals are yet to be finalised.

“The scheme will function after keeping in mind the requirements and tastes of every municipality. Information Technology will be used to ensure smooth functioning and monitoring of the Yojana. A committee headed by the district collector will be monitoring this Yojana and the government will spend around Rs 100 crore each year on the scheme,” said Gehlot. The CM added that partnership of local NGOs will also be ensured for the functioning of the scheme.

Bhawani Singh Detha, Secretary, Local Self Government Department told The Indian Express that the tenure of the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana had expired on March 31 this year.

Meanwhile, reacting to the government’s announcement, Raje released a statement accusing the ruling Congress of remaning the food scheme.

“Expert in changing the names of our schemes, the Congress has renamed the Annapurna Rasoi as Indira Rasoi Yojana. But at least better late than never. Even if it took renaming but at the end due to the demand of the public they had to start our Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. The government should change itself rather than names otherwise the public will change everything,” Raje tweeted.

