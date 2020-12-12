Rajasthan: Three more infants die at Kota hospital, Oppn hits out

On Friday, three more newborns died at the hospital, said its Superintendent Suresh Chand Dulara. (Representational Image)

Three more newborns died at the state-run JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Friday, bringing the number of such fatalities to 12 in the last two days at the facility, officials said.

Nine newborns, all of them between one and four days old, died at the hospital on Thursday, a year after the same facility hit national headlines over deaths of an unusual number of infants.

On Friday, three more newborns died at the hospital, said its Superintendent Suresh Chand Dulara.

Kota-Bundi MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed authorities to improve the condition of the hospital.

Dulara said a newly constructed 12-bed NICU level-3 ward was made operational on Friday with 10 nursing staff.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a four-member probe committee, said officials on Friday.

The opposition BJP has slammed the state government over the deaths, with deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore terming the incident as a ‘gross negligence’ of the health department.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd