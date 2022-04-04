Rajasthan terror plot: Three more held, SIT set up for further probe

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested three more persons in connection with the alleged terror module busted on March 30, officials said.

Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for further probe in the case, police officials said.

The ATS had arrested three suspected members of an alleged extremist organisation Al Soofa of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and recovered 12 kg explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh on Wednesday.

According to officials, the three were to deliver the consignment to a location near Jaipur.

During the investigation, officials added, it was learnt that more suspects associated with this terror module reside in Ratlam following which ATS, Madhya Pradesh, was alerted.

The MP ATS then caught the three suspects who, after a thorough interrogation by officers of Rajasthan and MP ATS, have now been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad.

“On the basis of the detailed investigation, the three accused were arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday,” a statement by Rajasthan Police said.

As part of the SIT, two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police (ASP) have been appointed as co-investigation officers, while an ASP and a deputy SP have been included for technical analysis, the statement said.

“The Special Investigation Team will work under the close supervision of the deputy inspector general of police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Rajasthan,” the statement added.