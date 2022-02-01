Rajasthan: Teen told family two men tried to throw her off bridge, says father

In a fresh development in the alleged Alwar sexual assault case, the father of the girl claimed on Monday that she has said that two men had tried to throw her off the bridge where she was found on January 11.

Talking to The Indian Express, the girls’ father said, “For the first 10-15 days she didn’t tell us anything. But for the last 4-5 days, she has been gesturing that two men tried to throw her off the bridge.”

The 15-year-old girl, who is mentally challenged and also has a speech impairment, was reported missing by her family in Alwar on January 11. She was found bleeding on a bridge later that day and had to undergo surgery in Jaipur, where she is now stable.

“She has been gesturing, as if you would throw something, like a sack. She also keeps repeating ‘do bhai’, to indicate two men, who tried to throw her off. It was her luck that she somehow didn’t go over the barrier wall and just fell there. Had the men not been in a hurry and would have taken their time, the child would have died after falling off the bridge,” the father said.

“However, the child has not been able to communicate the kind of vehicle she was brought in,” he said.

The father also addressed a press conference organised by Sarva Samaj Nyay Sangharsh Samiti in Alwar, which had been constituted to seek justice for the girl. At the conference, he asked that if it was an accident, why didn’t his daughter “sustain injuries elsewhere, like on her head or her back.

Her clothes would have been torn (if it was an accident). But even her shawl did not have any blood marks.”

Talking to this paper, he said, “Why has she got injuries only in the sensitive area? When there’s an accident, her head or elbows could have been injured. But why are there no other injuries? That tells us that it is a heinous case. And that’s why police is changing its statements and we don’t trust the police or the administration anymore. We want CBI to take up this case at the earliest.”

While police had initially suspected it to be a rape case and lodged an FIR under IPC sections for kidnapping, rape and sections of the POCSO Act, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam later said that while they are still investigating, medical reports and technical evidence indicated that there is “no possibility of rape in the case.”

Quoting a media report, the father said that the report had cited FSL report to claim that semen has been found on her salwar. “So something has happened. But a day or two ago, I read a report that the semen matches with the father’s DNA. This means that the girl’s father raped her? You can imagine the levels the police have stooped to.”

“Sometimes they say it’s a gang rape, sometimes they claim it’s an accident. So we are doubtful about the investigation.” he said.