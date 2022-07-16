scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Rajasthan guv suspends Mohanlal Sukhadia University VC for submitting false report on proposed varsity

The infrastructure details, as given by the committee, were incorporated in a bill to establish the university that was introduced in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in February.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 16, 2022 7:49:35 am
Amarika Singh was the head of a committee that submitted a false report on the infrastructure of a private university proposed to be set by the Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan in Sikar. (File)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has suspended Mohanlal Sukhadia University vice-chancellor Amarika Singh on the recommendation of the state government, Raj Bhawan sources said on Friday.

The suspension order was issued on Thursday, they said.

The governor is the chancellor of all state universities.

Singh was the head of a committee that submitted a false report on the infrastructure of a private university proposed to be set by the Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan in Sikar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the PresentPremium
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the Present

The infrastructure details, as given by the committee, were incorporated in a bill to establish the university that was introduced in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in February.

The bill was scheduled to be passed on March 22. However, on the same day, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore brought to the notice of the Speaker that the infrastructure mentioned in the bill only existed on paper.

The Speaker got the matter verified by the Sikar district collector. The state government withdrew the bill on March 22 after Rathore’s allegations were found to be true.

Later, the state government ordered an inquiry into the matter by the Jaipur divisional commissioner.

More from Jaipur

On the basis of the inquiry report, the Education Department’s joint secretary registered a complaint against Singh and three members of the committee at Ashok Nagar police station here in April.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement