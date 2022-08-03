scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Rajasthan: 2 suspected monkeypox patients test negative

Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said the test reports of both the patients have returned negative and they have been discharged from the institute.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 3, 2022 10:42:01 am
A 20-year-old youth from Kishangarh and a man from Bharatpur were referred to the hospital after having suspected symptoms of monkeypox disease. (File)

Two suspected monkeypox patients in Rajasthan have tested negative for the infection, an official said Tuesday.

Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said the test reports of both the patients have returned negative and they have been discharged from the institute.

A 20-year-old youth from Kishangarh and a man from Bharatpur were referred to the hospital after having suspected symptoms of monkeypox disease.

