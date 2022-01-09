Rajasthan announces Sunday curfew, suspends teaching activities in schools

The Rajasthan government Sunday issued fresh guidelines in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases. Teaching activities will be suspended for classes 1-12 in schools and coaching centres under the jurisdiction of municipal commissions/councils till January 30.

In an order, the Home Department said that apart from the daily night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, there will also be a curfew starting from 11 pm each Saturday which will last till 5 am on Monday. Accordingly, the curfew will be in place throughout Sunday.

The order added that colleges and universities must function under strict Covid protocols and in institutions where this is not possible, only 50 per cent of the students should be asked to come in on a rotational basis.

While the order to close educational institutions will come into effect immediately, the other guidelines will be applicable from January 11.

Only 50 persons will be allowed to attend weddings in areas under the jurisdiction of municipal commissions/councils. This is down from the 100 persons allowed currently, not counting members of the musical band. The permissible limit of attendees is the same for public, social, political activities, religious programmes as well as protests.

Religious places will remain open from 5 am to 8 pm. The government has also appealed to the public to stick to indoor celebrations during the upcoming festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti which fall on January 13 and 14, respectively.

While home delivery of food can continue round the clock, takeaway and dining – at 50 per cent seating capacity – will be allowed only till 10 pm, the order said. Cinema halls, amusement parks and auditoriums can only function at 50 per cent capacity and must close by 8 pm.

Shops, malls and other commercial establishments should also down shutters at 8 pm. The order added that film shooting and activities related to tourism will be allowed on the basis of isolation zones with entry prohibited for outsiders. The state government has listed hotels/resorts with an area of 4,000 sq m and a capacity of 40 rooms as places, which can be turned into isolation zones. Such zones must have facilities for sanitisation, thermal screening and monitoring of oxygen saturation.