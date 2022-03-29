Rajasthan: Speaker ‘directs’ BJP MLAs to take back iPhones

On the last day of the Budget session, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday ‘directed’ BJP MLAs to take back the iPhones that they had returned to the House.

On February 23, after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tabled the state budget, all 200 MLAs were given the phones — iPhone 13 — in the budget bags on their way out. Later in the day the BJP announced that its 71 MLAs will return the phones. BJP state president Satish Poonia had said that the phones were being returned “considering the financial burden on the state.”

This led to both BJP and the Congress leaders trading barbs.

On Monday, Speaker C P Joshi said that “this time, after we asked, after the Assembly asked, the government gave phones. The idea was that through IT, we are bringing the entire Assembly proceeding in it. And this time, we did not give a hard copy of the budget, and have given the budget in it (the phone) and the reports are being given there as well.”

“In order to improve members’ efficacy, it is necessary that you use the phones given to you,” he said.