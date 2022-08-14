Rajasthan: Soldier killed in J&K attack cremated with full military honours

August 14, 2022 8:18:33 am
The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad who got killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu’s Rajouri district were consigned to flames with full military honours on Saturday.
The last rites were performed at his native place in Maligaon village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.
A large number of people, including Sainik Kalyan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, along with other public representatives and officers paid floral tributes to Prasad.
The body reached Chidawa in Jhunjhunu on Friday night and from where it was taken to his village in the morning.
Subscriber Only Stories
During this, a Tiranga yatra was taken out from Chidawa to Maligaon as a mark of respect to the soldier which was attended by thousands of people, an official said.
They raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Rajendra Prasad Amar Rahe’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.
His elder daughter Priya told reporters that she and other family members are proud of Prasad.
Four soldiers were killed on Thursday in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district, which marked the return of ‘fidayeens’ (suicide attackers) to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Rajasthan Minister to Centre
New Zealand tour of West Indies: Ben Sears to replace injured Matt Henry
2 men arrested in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan
Hindi novelist dedicates drama to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says history should be rewritten
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack: agent
Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai airport, foreigner among 2 held
Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall has become synonymous with patriotism
Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore
‘I could have changed them all at half-time’: Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages
TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs across ‘inter-State’ Kosasthalaiyar river