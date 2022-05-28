Rajasthan: Three sisters and their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry death

The bodies of three sisters and their two children were found inside a well near Dudu in Jaipur district on Saturday, said officials. According to the family members, the three women were married to three brothers from one family and at the time of their death, two of the sisters were pregnant.

The three women were Kalu Meena, 25, Mamta Meena, 23, and Kamlesh Meena, 20. While one of the children was four years old, the other was less than a month old.

The police said that a case had been registered against the husbands and in-laws of the women for offences including cruelty by husband or his family. According to the FIR filed by the father of the women, they were harassed by her in-laws over dowry. The FIR adds that on the morning of May 25, the youngest of the three sisters, Kamlesh, had called up their father and told him that they were being beaten up by their husbands and other relatives and feared for their lives.

“When I reached Dudu and asked the in-laws, five-seven people and the in-laws started abusing me and told me that ‘they have died, we don’t know anything, go away or you will also die’… Elder daughter Kalu has two sons, one is four while the other is 22 days old, Mamta and Kamlesh are 8-9 months pregnant. I fear that they killed my three daughters and two grandchildren in a pre-planned way and made them disappear,” reads the FIR.

After the women went missing on Wednesday, initially a missing-persons report was lodged at the Dudu police station, and the FIR was lodged on Thursday under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Around a fortnight back, one of my sisters was beaten severely by her in-laws. We believe that our sisters were murdered. The police also took too much time to find the bodies,” alleged Hemraj Meena, a cousin of the three deceased sisters.

Activists demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

“It is a loss of seven lives because two of the women were pregnant and died along with their unborn children. It is an extremely heinous crime and we can only think of the kind of suffering that they were subjected to. The deaths are clearly caused by the intense cruelty and harassment by the husbands and in-laws along with dowry demands. There should be a fair investigation preferably by a high-ranking official. The case should be transferred from the local police,” said activist Kavita Srivastava of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties.

The police said that the exact cause of death would be clear after postmortems. “Prima facie, the incident appears to be suicide but the exact cause of the death will be clear after the postmortem. One of the women had also posted a status on WhatsApp that they were being troubled by their in-laws and it was better to die. Since the bodies have been recovered now and the family is giving a supplementary report, based on that we will register a case under section 304B (dowry death). Further investigation is being conducted,” said SP Jaipur Rural Manish Agarwal.

The police said that some family members of the women’s in-laws had been detained.