Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Rajasthan: 11 killed, 22 injured in road accident in Barmer

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: November 10, 2021 4:39:51 pm
Smoke rises from a fire after a truck collided head-on with a passenger bus near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway, in Barmer district. (PTI)

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 11 people dead and 22 others injured, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

“Ten bodies have been recovered from the spot and one died at a hospital. Twenty-two others are injured. Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment,” Barmer Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav, said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which engulfed the two vehicles.

“The bus was full of passengers,” Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

