Saturday, August 13, 2022

Rajasthan: Security tightened for I-Day celebrations, 51 prisoners to be released for good conduct

Of the 51 prisoners who are scheduled to be released, 36 have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment period, five male prisoners above 60 years who have completed half of their imprisonment and 10 prisoners from economically weaker sections who have completed their term of imprisonment.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 13, 2022 11:31:11 am
According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, only certain categories of prisoners can be given relief. (File)

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Independence Day celebrations at the SMS Stadium here, an official said on Saturday.

On August 15, 51 prisoners lodged in various jails of the state will get premature release for their good conduct, while 21 police officers and personnel will be awarded for meritorious service, he said.

“All preparations have been completed. The state level function will be held at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur where a full-day rehearsal is going to be held today (Saturday),” General Administration Department Secretary Jitendra Kumar Upadhyaya told PTI.

He, along with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, will visit the stadium to review the preparations later in the day.

During the event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will bestow the President’s Police Medal on two IPS officers — Ashok Rathore, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operations Group, and ADG, Vigilance, Biju George Joseph.

Also Read in Rajasthan |Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Rajasthan; arrested

Two other IPS officers Dinesh MN and Jose Mohan will be among the 17 officials and personnel who will receive police medals.



“The financially weak prisoners could not be released even after the completion of their sentence due to their inability to pay the fine,” a government spokesperson said.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, only certain categories of prisoners can be given relief. These are not applicable on prisoners involved in serious crimes such as dowry death, rape, terrorism and human trafficking.

