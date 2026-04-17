Rajasthan SDM ‘caught taking Rs 60,000 bribe’ once promised ‘positive change in people’s lives’ during mock interview

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a Sub Divisional Magistrate and two others while allegedly accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe.

ACB officials said that Sub-Divisional Officer Kajal Meena, posted at Nadoti sub-division in Karauli District, was allegedly caught while accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe through her reader Dinesh Kumar Saini and Senior Assistant Praveen Dhakad. The arrests were made by ACB’s Sawai Madhopur unit following instructions from the ACB headquarters, with a “suspicious” amount of Rs 4 lakh in cash also being seized by the ACB.

Officials said that the alleged bribe was being accepted from the complainant in lieu of issuing the final decree of his land. ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that ACB’s Sawai Madhopur unit received a complaint that the complainant was allegedly being harassed by SDM Kajal Meena through her reader Dinesh Saini by demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of issuing the final decree of his land.