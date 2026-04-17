Rajasthan SDM ‘caught taking Rs 60,000 bribe’ once promised ‘positive change in people’s lives’ during mock interview

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a Sub Divisional Magistrate and two others while allegedly accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe.
ACB officials said that Sub-Divisional Officer Kajal Meena, posted at Nadoti sub-division in Karauli District, was allegedly caught while accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe through her reader Dinesh Kumar Saini and Senior Assistant Praveen Dhakad. The arrests were made by ACB’s Sawai Madhopur unit following instructions from the ACB headquarters, with a “suspicious” amount of Rs 4 lakh in cash also being seized by the ACB.
Officials said that the alleged bribe was being accepted from the complainant in lieu of issuing the final decree of his land. ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that ACB’s Sawai Madhopur unit received a complaint that the complainant was allegedly being harassed by SDM Kajal Meena through her reader Dinesh Saini by demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of issuing the final decree of his land.
The complainant said that initially, a bribe of Rs 1 lakh was demanded, but they had eventually settled for Rs 50,000 instead. ACB officials said that the complainant’s claim was secretly verified, where the SDM’s reader, Dinesh Kumar, allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for the SDM and Rs 10,000 for himself.
On Thursday, a bribe of Rs 60,000 was allegedly collected from the complainant in the SDM’s office. Additionally, the bag, which had the bribe amount and some “suspicious” cash to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, was also allegedly seized, with sources claiming it could be another bribe collected by the SDM’s office. Officially, the ACB has said: “The investigation regarding the said suspicious amount is also ongoing”.
The operation was executed under the supervision of ACB Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr Rameshwar Singh, by a team led by Gyan Singh Chaudhary, Additional SP with ACB Sawai Madhopur. The accused are being questioned under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police, ACB, and under the directions of S Parimala, Inspector General of Police. The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, they said.
A 2024 batch Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer and a topper from the ST category, Meena was earlier posted as Assistant Collector (Under Training) in Tonk, and then as Sub Divisional Officer, Suhagpura, in Pratapgarh district, before her current posting. Before becoming an RAS officer, she had studied B.Tech, Electrical Engineering, at IIT Mandi.
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During the mock interview process, when asked why she wants to shift from a technical field to an administrative one, she had said that RAS is the state’s premier service and is quite prestigious, with good salary and benefits. Next, she had said that “an administrative officer can use their legitimate authority to bring positive changes in the life of the common people”.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More