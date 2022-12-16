Rajasthan: Veteran scribe files PIL against pension to 508 former MLAs

With 508 former MLAs receiving pension totalling crores of rupees, a veteran journalist has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Rajasthan High Court seeking to restrain the state government from paying pension to MLAs and discontinuation of the same.

An RTI filed by Milap Chand Dandia, 90, had revealed that a total of 508 former MLAs are getting pension in Rajasthan, while 26 sitting MLA are getting pension for more than one term.

Additionally, 8 former MLAs are getting Rs 1 lakh per month and 104 former MLAs are getting pension at the rate of more than Rs 50,000 per month. Per year a sum of Rs 25,95,47,400 is paid as pension, as per his RTI.

However, Dandia told The Indian Express that the details shared by Rajasthan Assembly in an RTI does not include the names of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and others – all these have been MLAs for several terms — and he has written to the State Assembly regarding the same.

In his petition, Dandia has reasoned that MLAs are elected and as such it is not a case of employment or service “but a case of vacation of seat as contemplated under Article 190(3) of the Constitution.”

Moreover, “Pension is not payable on the ground that there is a rise in price and that pension and facilities of the pensioner members and family pension is inadequate…It is a retiral (sic) benefit after completing the age of retirement. Since MLAs do not retire as such no pension is payable.”

He says that the provision of payment or grant of pension “is arbitrary and discriminatory and imposes heavy financial burden which is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. As a matter of fact the award of pension is in the nature of freebies and violative of principles of natural justice as one cannot be a judge in his own cause.”

Next, a citizen can be elected as an MLA several times and under the Pension Act “he would be entitled to get pension for each term, which reflects that the aim of payment or grant of permission is nothing but a conspiracy between the members of the Assembly for their own enrichment” and thus claiming pension for every term of Assembly is “arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional. It is a case of unjust enrichment and being in the nature of ‘freebies’ and can be categorised as a ‘loot’ of public money.”

Dandia has prayed that Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Officers and Members Salary, Emoluments and Pension Act, 1956 (Act 6 of 1957) and subsequent Rules “be declared unconstitutional, illegal, ultra vires, void and unenforceable.”

Going a step further, Dandia has also prayed that the state government may “be directed to recover the amount of pension under the Public Demand Recovery Act or the Land Revenue Act, 1956 or by taking other steps for the recovery and same may be deposited in the treasury of the state with interest at Rs 12 per cent per month.”

Dandia’s counsel Vimal Chaudhary said that the matter is expected to be listed next week.

Earlier this year, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has passed a bill that limits multiple pensions of legislators. Now they get just one pension.