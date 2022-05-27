Rajasthan scores above national average, govt says efforts bore fruit

Rajasthan has scored above the national average in several categories of learning outcome levels, reveal the results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2021.

The results of the survey, which were released on Wednesday, show that for Class 3, Rajasthan’s overall achievement score is 66.1 per cent against the national average of 59 per cent.

However, the survey indicates that while the scores remained higher than the national average, the learning outcome levels dropped for higher classes.

The overall achievement score for Classes 5 and 8 were 57.6 per cent and 50.5 per cent, respectively, against the national average of 49 per cent and 41.9, respectively. In Class 10, Rajasthan scored an overall score of 45.1 per cent against the national average of 37.8 per cent.

The performance of students in different subjects, too, was higher than the national average. In Class 3, students from Rajasthan scored 69, 65 and 65 in language, mathematics and EVS, respectively, with all the scores being higher than the national average.

However, when compared with the results of NAS-2017, a slight dip is noticed in NAS-2021, with the period in between also covering the pandemic.

In 2017, students of Class 3 had scored 358, 339 and 337 in language, mathematics and EVS, while the scores decreased to 339, 325 and 322 in NAS-2021. In 2021, Class 10 students scored 41, 42, 46 and 48 per cent in mathematics, science, social science and English, respectively, against the national average of 32, 35, 37 and 43 per cent, respectively.

Education Minister BD Kalla said the state’s performance was better than others because of initiatives including introduction of government English medium-schools and emphasis on online education during the pandemic.