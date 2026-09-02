Rajasthan school rebuild begins after CJP stir; ‘took protests and confrontation’, says outfit

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka described the government’s decision to construct a new building as a major victory for the students.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 01:36 PM IST
rajasthan school rebuildThe government has sanctioned around Rs 18 lakh for construction of the new school building.(Photo: Screengrab from Video/Enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The long-awaited renovation of the Government School in Rampura village in Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency began on Wednesday, with the old and dilapidated school building being demolished to make way for a new structure. The Cockroach Janata Party, who held a protest over the school’s condition on August 21, described the latest development as “victory”.

The government has sanctioned around Rs 18 lakh for construction of the new school building.

A day before the CJP protest, villagers had allegedly beaten up and blocked the entry of the outfit’s spokesperson, leading to a confrontation.

Story continues below this ad
Political Pulse | Before CJP face-off, Rajasthan education minister’s long list of controversies

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka described the government’s decision to construct a new building as a major victory for the students.

“The children of Rampura had been studying in extremely poor conditions, with the school functioning almost like a buffalo shed. The government could and should have acted earlier. It is unfortunate that it took protests and confrontation for such a basic issue to receive attention,” Ranka as told to The Indian Express.

He added that the Rampura school was only one example of the poor infrastructure in government schools across Rajasthan.

“Our fight is not limited to Rampura. We will continue to raise our voice until children studying in government schools across Rajasthan are provided safe classrooms, proper infrastructure and a dignified learning environment,. Getting safe and good infrastructure and education is the fundamental right of every student and we will not stop until it is achieved in this country,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments