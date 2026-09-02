Rajasthan school rebuild begins after CJP stir; ‘took protests and confrontation’, says outfit

The government has sanctioned around Rs 18 lakh for construction of the new school building.(Photo: Screengrab from Video/Enhanced using AI)

The long-awaited renovation of the Government School in Rampura village in Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency began on Wednesday, with the old and dilapidated school building being demolished to make way for a new structure. The Cockroach Janata Party, who held a protest over the school’s condition on August 21, described the latest development as “victory”.

The government has sanctioned around Rs 18 lakh for construction of the new school building.

A day before the CJP protest, villagers had allegedly beaten up and blocked the entry of the outfit’s spokesperson, leading to a confrontation.

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CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka described the government’s decision to construct a new building as a major victory for the students.