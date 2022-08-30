scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Rajasthan SC commission chairman wants Sachin Pilot to be CM if Ashok Gehlot becomes Cong president

Khiladi Lal Bairwa said that the youth and Pilot's caste are with him and asked Gehlot to take up the Congress president post if the Gandhi family wants so.

"If Sachin Pilot is made the chief minister, then what is wrong with that? Today's youth and his caste (Gujjar) are 100 per cent standing with him," Bairwa, Congress MLA from Baseri in Dholpur district, told reporters in Jaipur on Monday. (Express file)

Amid speculations that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could be elected as the president of the Congress, Rajasthan Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa has backed Sachin Pilot to take over as the state’s chief minister.

“If Sachin Pilot is made the chief minister, then what is wrong with that? Today’s youth and his caste (Gujjar) are 100 per cent standing with him,” Bairwa, Congress MLA from Baseri in Dholpur district, told reporters in Jaipur on Monday.

In an apparent jibe at Gehlot, Bairwa said that while Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to give back to the party, people who have benefited a lot from the party are yet to abide by what she said.

“During the Chintan Shivir, madam Sonia Gandhi ji had said ‘the party has given you everything. Now, it is time to give back to the party’. It was not a small thing and one should think about it. Till now we have not seen if those who got a lot from the party are giving it back,” said Bairwa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Bairwa added that an experienced leader such as Gehlot should put the new generation forward and if the Gandhi family wants him to become the Congress president, he should hold the post.

Bairwa’s statement holds significance due to reports about Gehlot being asked by the Gandhi family to helm the top Congress post. The rumours have led to renewed speculations about whether Gehlot will be ready to relinquish the post of Rajasthan chief minister in such a scenario given his ongoing tussle with former deputy chief minister Pilot.

More from Jaipur

Earlier this month, Bairwa, who heads the state SC Commission, had taken on his own government over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Jalore district, wherein he criticised the administration over the compensation amount and also disagreed with the police, insisting that casteism was responsible for the death.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:19:49 pm
Next Story

Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, and the ripple effect in Europe’s football transfer market

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement