Rajasthan SC commission chairman wants Sachin Pilot to be CM if Ashok Gehlot becomes Cong president

Amid speculations that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could be elected as the president of the Congress, Rajasthan Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa has backed Sachin Pilot to take over as the state’s chief minister.

“If Sachin Pilot is made the chief minister, then what is wrong with that? Today’s youth and his caste (Gujjar) are 100 per cent standing with him,” Bairwa, Congress MLA from Baseri in Dholpur district, told reporters in Jaipur on Monday.

In an apparent jibe at Gehlot, Bairwa said that while Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to give back to the party, people who have benefited a lot from the party are yet to abide by what she said.

“During the Chintan Shivir, madam Sonia Gandhi ji had said ‘the party has given you everything. Now, it is time to give back to the party’. It was not a small thing and one should think about it. Till now we have not seen if those who got a lot from the party are giving it back,” said Bairwa.

Bairwa added that an experienced leader such as Gehlot should put the new generation forward and if the Gandhi family wants him to become the Congress president, he should hold the post.

Bairwa’s statement holds significance due to reports about Gehlot being asked by the Gandhi family to helm the top Congress post. The rumours have led to renewed speculations about whether Gehlot will be ready to relinquish the post of Rajasthan chief minister in such a scenario given his ongoing tussle with former deputy chief minister Pilot.

Earlier this month, Bairwa, who heads the state SC Commission, had taken on his own government over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Jalore district, wherein he criticised the administration over the compensation amount and also disagreed with the police, insisting that casteism was responsible for the death.