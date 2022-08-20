Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief

Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Pali district on Friday night, police said.
Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.
Rajasthan | Visuals from the accident site at Sumerpur in Pali district where a tractor collided with a truck leaving over 5 people dead & as many as 25 injured https://t.co/FPHSNP85Wm pic.twitter.com/mpbScSImt5
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2022
The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.
He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2022
“The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the PM said.
