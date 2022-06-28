scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Rajasthan: RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal calls on regional parties to join hands in fight against Agnipath scheme

Hanuman Beniwal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of generating two crore jobs every year, according to the promise 16 crore jobs should have been created in the last eight years and wondered if the number was even 16 lakhs in reality. 

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: June 28, 2022 10:50:51 am
RLP’s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal (File)

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) coordinator and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal called upon all the regional parties on Monday to join hands in the fight against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment in the interest of the country’s youngsters.

“Like Punjab led the fight against farm laws, Rajasthan will lead the fight against the Agnipath scheme under the RLP,” Beniwal told a rally here.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of generating two crore jobs every year, he said going by the promise, 16 crore jobs should have been created in the last eight years and wondered if the number was even 16 lakhs in reality.

“He (Modi) has made getting a job in the armed forces a joke. Nobody in the opposition is speaking against Modi as they have no goalkeeper while he scores as many goals as he wishes and whenever he wishes,” Beniwal said in a jibe at the Congress.

Alleging that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are anti-farmer and anti-youngsters, the Nagaur MP said the grand old party had also misused central agencies in the past just as the saffron party is doing now.

“In his bid to ensure a Congress-free India, the prime minister has unleashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They will finally leave India for Italy and then there will be no Congress,” he said while also alleging that Modi wants to get rid of all the regional parties.

Beniwal accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of going all out to save his government, without caring for the damage to the Congress party as such.

“His (Gehlot’s) concern is only to save his government. He is concerned about remaining in the good books of the (Congress) high-command,” he said.

Accusing Gehlot of eliminating all the farmer leaders from the Congress, Beniwal claimed that the efforts of the chief minister are aimed at establishing his son Vaibhav Gehlot in politics.

