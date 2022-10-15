scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Rajasthan: Reserved category certificate not mandatory for seeking govt jobs

Those belonging to other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC) or economically weaker section (EWS) can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit if they do not have a caste certificate due to any reason, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks at an event in Jaipur. (PTI/File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal allowing candidates from the reserved category to apply for government jobs even if they do not possess an OBC/MBC/EWS certificate.

Those belonging to other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC) or economically weaker section (EWS) can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit if they do not have a caste certificate due to any reason, an official statement said on Saturday.

Many candidates of various recruitment examinations held this year will be benefited by this decision, it added.

Also Read |Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 cr investment in Rajasthan

According to the circular issued on January 20, it was necessary for the reserved category candidates to have the certificate issued by the competent authority before the last date of filling the application.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
More from Jaipur

In compliance with this circular, doubts were arising as the vacancy announcement for Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 were done before January, 20, 2022, it said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 02:13:38 pm
Next Story

Pune’s Jehangir Hospital starts system to record health record of stroke patients for better follow-up treatment

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement