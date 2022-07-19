scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Rajasthan reports 146 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Of the 146 new cases, 44 were reported from Jaipur, 22 from Jodhpur, 15 from Udaipur, and 10 from Ajmer among other places.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 19, 2022 7:34:00 am
There are 1,333 active Covid cases in the state, officials said. (File)

Rajasthan on Monday reported 146 new Covid cases, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to officials.

According to the Health Department, the fatality reported from Bikaner pushed the state’s death toll to 9,573.

Of the 146 new cases, 44 were reported from Jaipur, 22 from Jodhpur, 15 from Udaipur, and 10 from Ajmer among other places.

More from Jaipur

There are 1,333 active Covid cases in the state, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Explained: How Chief Ministers’ foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Explained: How Chief Ministers’ foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement