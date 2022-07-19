Rajasthan reports 146 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Rajasthan on Monday reported 146 new Covid cases, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to officials.

According to the Health Department, the fatality reported from Bikaner pushed the state’s death toll to 9,573.

Of the 146 new cases, 44 were reported from Jaipur, 22 from Jodhpur, 15 from Udaipur, and 10 from Ajmer among other places.

There are 1,333 active Covid cases in the state, officials said.