scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Rajasthan reels under severe cold; minimum temperature recorded below freezing point: Meteorological department

In the state capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 19.8 degrees and 4.4 degrees respectively in the last 24 hours.

rajasthan winter, jaipurOn Friday night, the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.0 degree Celsius in Churu and 0.6 degree Celsius in Pilani. (Representational image/PTI)

Almost entire Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold as the minimum temperature in many areas were recorded below the freezing point for several consecutive days.

On Friday night, the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.0 degree Celsius in Churu and 0.6 degree Celsius in Pilani.

“The minimum temperature on Friday night was 1.0 degrees in Sikar, 1.2 degrees in Karauli, 1.6 degrees in Anta, 1.7 degrees in Banasthali, 2.0 degrees in Bikaner, 2.4 degrees in Alwar, 2.6 degrees in Dholpur, 3.3 degrees in Nagaur and 3.4 degrees in Tonk,” according to the Meteorological Department.

In the state capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 19.8 degrees and 4.4 degrees respectively in the last 24 hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
More from Jaipur

However, in the coming days there are strong chances of people getting relief from extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold days due to slight rise in temperature.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 12:49 IST
Next Story

iPhone SE 4 is now reportedly canceled: Ming Chi-Kuo

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close