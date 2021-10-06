Rajasthan: Rape accused sentenced within nine days

A 25-year-old man, arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl, was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Jaipur court on Tuesday, within nine days of committing the crime, said the police.

DCP (South) Harendra Kumar said that after the incident was reported on September 26, the Jaipur police completed the investigation and arrested the accused in record time.

“The police arrested the accused within 13 hours and presented the chargesheet in the court in the next five hours. In four days the FSL report was prepared and within five working days the POCSO court sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that such results were reflective of the government’s commitment of ensuring justice for the victim. The accused was also fined Rs 2 lakh by POCSO court, police said.