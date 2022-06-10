Rajasthan RS polls: BJP MLA allegedly cross votes, party demands rejection; another MLA’s vote doubtful

In the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that a vote cast by a party MLA be rejected after it was alleged that she cross voted.

Dholpur MLA, Shobharani Kushwah, has allegedly cross voted in favour of a Congress MLA, sources said. Following this, BJP agent and MLA Rajendra Rathore demanded that the vote be rejected.

Asked about Kushwah, BJP state president Satish Poonia, without taking any names, said that, “The Returning Officer will decide. So far it’s only being discussed. Only once the counting takes place will it be decided.”

In another incident, BJP MLA from Garhi in Banswara, Kailash Chandra Meena, showed his vote to the party’s polling agent Rathore but apparently ended up showing his vote to Congress state president and polling agent Govind Singh Dotasra erroneously too. Dotsara claimed that he had seen the vote so it should be rejected.

In the Rajya Sabha polls, each and every MLA’s vote is crucial and can be the difference between winning and losing. Earlier, during the mock polling by the BJP, votes of as many as five BJP MLAs were rejected.

The polling began Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casting his vote, followed by minister of state Rajendra Gudha. A total of five candidates are in fray for four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.