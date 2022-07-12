Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: July 12, 2022 1:59:27 pm
Updated: July 12, 2022 1:59:27 pm
Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.
Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.
Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.
The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-