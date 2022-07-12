scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: July 12, 2022 1:59:27 pm
The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in many parts of Rajasthan. (Credits: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.

Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.

