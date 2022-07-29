scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Rajasthan: Railway station master killed as car swept into river

The incident took place late Wednesday night when Manish Meghwal, resident of Janta Colony in Jaipur who was posted at Srinagar Railway Station in Bundi, was returning from duty.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 29, 2022 7:39:14 am
The body was recovered around 5-6 kilometers away from the spot after around 15 hours on Thursday noon while the car is yet to be traced, the SHO said.

A 42-year-old railway station master died after his car was swept away by the strong current while he was crossing a flooded bridge in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when Manish Meghwal, resident of Janta Colony in Jaipur who was posted at Srinagar Railway Station in Bundi, was returning from duty.

Meghwal’s car swept into the Chitawa river in Namana police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said.

The body was recovered around 5-6 kilometers away from the spot after around 15 hours on Thursday noon while the car is yet to be traced, the SHO added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, DSP Hemant Kumar said.

More from Jaipur

Moderate to heavy rains have been lashing the region, leading to swollen river and brooks across the area

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

5

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present
CWG 2022

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets
Chess Olympiad

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
In Maharashtra

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement