Name of Barmer railway station changed from Mian Ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar Halt

The name of a railway station in Rajasthan’s Barmer district has been changed, with the inauguration ceremony of the renamed station being attended by Union ministers and government officials on April 30.

According to officials, the name of the Mian Ka Bada village under the Samdari Panchayat Samiti was changed to Mahesh Nagar in 2018 by the then BJP government in the state and changes were made in the state revenue records as well.

“Ever since Independence, somehow the name of the village had come to be known as Mian Ka Bada. The villagers had long been demanding a change in the name of the village, citing that no Muslim families reside in the village, contrary to what the name Mian Ka Bada suggests. The then state government in 2018 had changed the name of the village to Mahesh Nagar from Mian Ka Bada and requisite changes were done in the revenue records,” said Kusum Lata Chauhan, sub-divisional magistrate, Siwana, Barmer.

Chauhan added that while the name of the village was changed, the renaming of the Mian Ka Bada railway station was pending.

“The renaming of the railway station is done by the central government and the railway board. After the name of the village was changed, proposals were sent to the railway ministry for renaming the station. After the due process, the name of the railway station was changed to Mahesh Nagar Halt from Mian Ka Bada last year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inauguration couldn’t take place. The renamed station was finally inaugurated on April 30,” said SDM Chauhan.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the inauguration ceremony, said that it was a long-standing demand of villagers to make the change in name.

“The order has been issued to change the name. It was the long-standing demand of the entire village that the name is changed. The name of the village was changed but the name of the railway station remained the same because it involves a long process and the name is changed only after the NOC of the state and central governments. Today, people in the village are very happy and we are here to be a part of it,” Shekhawat, a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Jodhpur, told reporters at the inauguration ceremony.

Later, in a Facebook post in Hindi, Shekhawat said that people who talk of “inciting sentiments” can see politics behind the move but that is their problem.