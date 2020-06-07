‘Stop attending to Muslim patients’: WhatsApp chat between Rajasthan pvt hospital staff goes viral, cops begin probe

Screenshots of the purported WhatsApp chat between the staff of the hospital have gone viral on social media. Screenshots of the purported WhatsApp chat between the staff of the hospital have gone viral on social media.

The Rajasthan Police is conducting an inquiry after receiving a complaint that the staff of a private hospital in Churu district allegedly discussed not attending to Muslim patients.

Screenshots of a purported WhatsApp chat between the staff of the hospital have gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Dr Sunil Choudhary, who runs the Srichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra in Sardarshahar and whose staff purportedly wrote the messages, apologised through a Facebook post, saying the hospital staff didn’t have any intention to hurt any religious groups.

“Kal me me muslim ptnt ka x-ray ni krunga. Yah meri sapat hai (from tomorrow onwards, I won’t do the X-rays of Muslim patients. This is my promise),” reads one of the messages in the alleged chat which took place between the members of a WhatsApp group titled ‘BARDIA RISE’.

The same individual writes another message, “Muslim ptnt ko dekhna hi band krwa do (Stop attending to Muslim patients).”

“Agar Hindu positive hote n, Muslim dr hota to hinduo ko kbhi ni Dekhte. Me ni dekhungi Muslim opd. Bol dena madam h he ni yaha (If Hindus were positive and had there been a Muslim doctor, then Hindus would have never been attended to. I will not attend to Muslim OPD. Tell them madam is not here),” reads another message in the alleged chat.

Another message reads that only Muslims have been found positive in Sardarshahar so it will be best not to attend to Muslim patients and send them to another doctor who is a Muslim.

Reacting on this, Sardarshahar police station sub-inspector Ramesh Pannu told The Indian Express said they were conducting an inquiry into the matter. “Two days ago, the police control room received a complaint about screenshots being shared on social media of an alleged WhatsApp group chat between private hospital staff in Sardarsahar which are discriminatory in nature against a particular religion. The timing of the chat seems to be during the Covid lockdown. The complaint alleges that the messages are communal in nature and discriminatory. We are conducting an inquiry into the matter and so far no FIR has been registered. The statement of a local Muslim community leader has also been recorded,” he said.

He further said that the veracity of the screenshots and who circulated them were being probed.

Maqbool Khan, the district president of Muslim Parishad Sansthan, said he brought the matter to the notice of the police.

Dr Choudhary told The Indian Express that the screenshots are from mid-April. “I have apologised regarding this on social media. The chat is from mid-April when Covid cases related to Tablighi Jamaat were coming. There were several cases in our area… As you can see someone has written this and there’s no doubt about it but you should also try to know the reality. If you see the number of Muslim patients we attend to on a regular basis, you will see that the ground reality has no relation with what has been said in the chat. Even during that time of widespread fear, I was providing 24-hour healthcare facilities to everyone. We have never discriminated against anyone on the basis of their religion or caste. I have also spoken with the community members who made the complaint. The issue shouldn’t be politicised and doctors shouldn’t be punished without any reason,” Choudhary said.

In his Facebook post, Choudhary also wrote that neither the staff nor him had any intention of hurting the emotions of any religious community.

“Despite that, people felt bad, and for this, my entire hospital staff and I are apologetic to you all and we assure you that in the future you won’t have any opportunity to complain against our hospital,” reads the Facebook post.

Recently, a controversial video of Kanpur GSVM Medical College’s principal Arati Dave Lalchandani went viral wherein she had purportedly launched a diatribe against Tablighi Jamaat members. In the video, Lalchandani was heard saying “these people are terrorists, but instead are provided VIP treatment”, referring to Tablighi Jamaat members. Shortly after the video surfaced, Lalchandani was removed from her post by the Uttar Pradesh government.

