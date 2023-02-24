scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Rajasthan police nab mastermind of exam paper leak from Bengaluru airport

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Bhupendra Saran, alleged to be one of the main accused in the second grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case, said officials.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police said in a statement that Saran, who was wanted for the past two months since the paper was leaked in December last year, was arrested from the Bengaluru airport on Thursday.

The ATS and SOG said in a statement that their teams and Jodhpur rural police had been camping at Bengaluru since the past six days and had received information about the Saran’s movement on Wednesday afternoon, following which he was nabbed at the airport on Thursday.

Last month, the Rajasthan government, after coming under severe fire from the opposition over question paper leaks, had sent bulldozers to demolish a coaching centre in Jaipur that Saran and Suresh Dhaka, another alleged mastermind behind the paper leak, ran.

Officials said Saran is wanted by the Udaipur police.

The paper leak had led to multiple protests by the opposition and outfits representing the unemployed youth.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 00:12 IST
