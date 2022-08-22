scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Rajasthan Police arrests man for spying for Pakistan

Bhagchand (46) was born in Pakistan and landed in the national capital along with his family in 1998. He got Indian citizenship in 2016 and started working as a taxi driver and labourer in Delhi, police said.

Bhagchand helped his handlers in Pakistan to operate social media accounts using Indian numbers. He used to share OTPs received on the numbers and then dispatched the SIM cards to Mumbai by parcel while concealing them in clothes and packets of spices.

A 46-year-old who got Indian citizenship in 2016 was arrested from Delhi by Rajasthan Police for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Bhagchand (46) was born in Pakistan and landed in the national capital along with his family in 1998. He got Indian citizenship in 2016 and started working as a taxi driver and labourer in Delhi, police said.

“He was in touch with his Pakistani handler for the last three-four years and was providing them Indian mobile numbers and SIM cards in lieu of money,” Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

Bhagchand helped his handlers in Pakistan to operate social media accounts using Indian numbers. He used to share OTPs received on the numbers and then dispatched the SIM cards to Mumbai by parcel while concealing them in clothes and packets of spices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

He said Bhagchand’s name came up during interrogation of another man, Narayan Lal Gadri, who too was arrested for spying from Bhilwara and is currently under judicial custody.

More from Jaipur

Bhagchand’s relatives live in Pakistan and through them he was in touch with the handlers there.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:33:07 am
Next Story

Rajasthan records 402 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Number of women scientists up; CSIR head aims at further push

Number of women scientists up; CSIR head aims at further push

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement