Rajasthan Police arrests man for spying for Pakistan

A 46-year-old who got Indian citizenship in 2016 was arrested from Delhi by Rajasthan Police for allegedly spying for Pakistan.
Bhagchand (46) was born in Pakistan and landed in the national capital along with his family in 1998. He got Indian citizenship in 2016 and started working as a taxi driver and labourer in Delhi, police said.
“He was in touch with his Pakistani handler for the last three-four years and was providing them Indian mobile numbers and SIM cards in lieu of money,” Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.
Bhagchand helped his handlers in Pakistan to operate social media accounts using Indian numbers. He used to share OTPs received on the numbers and then dispatched the SIM cards to Mumbai by parcel while concealing them in clothes and packets of spices.
He said Bhagchand’s name came up during interrogation of another man, Narayan Lal Gadri, who too was arrested for spying from Bhilwara and is currently under judicial custody.
Bhagchand’s relatives live in Pakistan and through them he was in touch with the handlers there.
